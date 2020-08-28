7

Posted by beansss

SuperM to collaborate with renowned Korean illustrator Kim Jung Gi for a special 'Tiger Inside' art film

SuperM will be partnering up with a renowned Korean illustrator, Kim Jung Gi, for the release of their 2nd lead single "Tiger Inside"!

SuperM x Kim Jung Gi plan to unveil a very special collaboration art film this coming August 30, featuring dynamic self-portraits of all 7 SuperM members as well as an illustrated snapshot of SuperM's key point choreography from "Tiger Inside". Meanwhile, Kim Jung Gi is known for his fast-paced, black and white live drawings which begin with just paper and an ink pen, before coming to life in a matter of minutes. Kim Jung Gi has worked with Marvel's 'Civil War', the video game series 'Overwatch', as well as with the film 'Parasite' in the past.


After the collaboration art film release on August 30, SuperM will be premiering their 2nd lead single "Tiger Inside" on September 1 at 12 AM EST!

brideofchani3,104 pts 1 hour ago 4
1 hour ago

ok i literally just nutted

i love kim jung gi

some of the things i've seen him draw made my soul quiver

his visual library is so vast and it contains so many things that mine just will never have. the amount of detail and the various perspectives that he can utilize in order to deepen his storytelling are just incredible. now we're about to add superm to the equation

i am about to see him draw the people that i have been drawing for years myself

this collab is gonna be INSANE

xx-jenn-xx2,986 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

should be amazing!!! I can't wait for this song to come out...i hate that they cut it from the v-live concert (shakes fist)

