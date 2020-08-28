SuperM to collaborate with renowned Korean illustrator Kim Jung Gi for a special 'Tiger Inside' art film

SuperM will be partnering up with a renowned Korean illustrator, Kim Jung Gi, for the release of their 2nd lead single "Tiger Inside"!

SuperM x Kim Jung Gi plan to unveil a very special collaboration art film this coming August 30, featuring dynamic self-portraits of all 7 SuperM members as well as an illustrated snapshot of SuperM's key point choreography from "Tiger Inside". Meanwhile, Kim Jung Gi is known for his fast-paced, black and white live drawings which begin with just paper and an ink pen, before coming to life in a matter of minutes. Kim Jung Gi has worked with Marvel's 'Civil War', the video game series 'Overwatch', as well as with the film 'Parasite' in the past.



After the collaboration art film release on August 30, SuperM will be premiering their 2nd lead single "Tiger Inside" on September 1 at 12 AM EST!



