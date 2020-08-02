B1A4’s Sandeul unveils second teaser for ‘Thought Collection Ep.01’

On August 2, B1A4’s Sandeul dropped the first teaser for his upcoming special album "Thought Collection Ep.01" (literal translation).

In the teaser, the singer unveils two new pieces of writings “Unintentional collection" and "Box's story".

The Tweet the teasers were unveiled through was captioned “When I smile, the wrinkles around my eyes settled down naturally, so I want a peaceful face.”

The special album will be released on August 5, 6PM KST.

Meanwhile, Sandeul will also be appearing on the August 7 episode of "Yoo Heeyeol's Sketchbook" to promoted "Thought Collection Ep.01".