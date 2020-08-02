Netizens are cracking up about NCT's Doyoung and Renjun's awkward KakaoTalk chat history

On August 2, NCT released a video titled "Doyoung and Renjun on a Hot Summer Night". In the video, the hosts Mark and Haechan works to make fellow teammates Doyoung and Renjun grow closer.





Before the main segment started, Doyoung and Renjun were interviewed separately. When asked how often Renjun contacts Doyoung, he rates it 1 out of 10, with 1 being the least frequent. During this segment, a screenshot of Doyoung and Renjun's KakaoTalk chat history caught the attention of netizens.

Febuary 1

Renjun: "Happy birthday!"



Doyoung: "Thank you"

Renjun: "Kk"

March 23

Doyoung: "Renjun-ie, happy birthday!!!"

March 24

Renjun: "Kkkk, thank you! ㅠㅠ"

To which netizens react: "Why are all the answers so short kkkk", "Renjun is too cute".





Some netizens also joked about the amount of members that NCT has, which may have attributed to the awkward relationship of these two members from different teams.

"There are more members in NCT than my number of friends", "This is the kind of content only NCT can do..."

Fans also express hopes to see other members on the same series "Lets go next Moon Taeil and Na Jaemin", "I want to see Taeyong and Jisung for the 3rd one".

Check out the full video below!