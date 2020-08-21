6

ATEEZ's Wooyoung shows off his chic punk style as the group prepares their follow up promotion with "THANXX"

ATEEZ member Wooyoung is rocking the chic punk style in the new individual concept photos released for "THANXX".

Previously, the group announced the date of the release for the MV for "THANXX" as they released photos of member Mingi. On August 22nd KST, they released yet another set of concept photos for a member.

Wooyoung is wearing a jacket with bright yellow flowers and wearing a bandana with his hair sleeked back.

ATEEZ will be releasing the MV for "THANXX" on August 24th KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come before the release!

xx-jenn-xx2,504 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

AHHH Woo bby!! Sexy as hell as well...You and San! I'm so excited for them to sing Thanxx!!

