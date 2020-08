Two days ago, J.Y. Park and Sunmi announced their retro-style duet single "When We Disco". Now he released two teaser photos of his upcoming single.

In the teaser photos, J.Y. Park is rocking the groovy vibe as he prepares to drop his retro-style single. In the teaser poster, he stands in the middle of the dance floor as he swipes his hair back.

The new single will be released on August 12th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!