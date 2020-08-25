Actor Kim Won Hae's label releases update on his COVID19 treatment

On August 26, actor Kim Won Hae's label Double SG Company released an official update regarding his ongoing COVID19 treatment.

According to Double SC Company, "Previously, actor Kim Won Have tested positive for COVID19 back on August 19 after a cast member of the musical 'Jjambbong' also tested positive for the virus. Currently, the actor is hospitalized at a quarantined center and is receiving treatment; his condition is favorable."

The label continued, "The actor's manager has tested negative for COVID19, and he will be undergoing voluntary testing again after a 2-week self-quarantine period. We have completed disinfection of all company vehicles as well as the company office, and all of our employees have been ordered to work from home. We would like to apologize for causing many people concerns, and we promise to do our best so that Kim Won Hae can recover fully. Finally, we would like to sincerely thank all of the healthcare professionals and those with the National Center for Disease Control for their endless efforts during this heat wave."



Earlier this month, actors from the cast of the musical 'Jjambbong' including Kim Won Hae and Heo Dong Won contracted COVID19 from actor Seo Sung Jong.