EXO's Chanyeol to collaborate with rapper Loopy for a track in producer team Devine Channel's 1st album, 'BYPRODUCT'

EXO's Chanyeol and rapper Loopy will be featured in a track for producing team Devine Channel's first album, 'BYPRODUCT'!

The upcoming album will mark Devine Channel's first official album release under their producing team name. The album consists of Devine Channel's signature hip-hop/R&B sounds, featuring numerous musicians as vocalists and rappers. According to media reports on August 26, one of those tracks features Chanyeol x Loopy.

Meanwhile, the producing team Devine Channel is led by Kei Lim and Karate (Ryan Kim), based simultaneously in Korea and Los Angeles. They are known for working with K-Pop artists like Super Junior, Girls' Generation, f(x), SHINee, EXO, BTS, TWICE, Dynamic Duo, and more.

Stay tuned for more details on Devine Channel's 'BYPRODUCT' set for release on September 3.

