Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

BLACKPINK's Lisa rocks colorful freckles in her 'Ice Cream' teaser photo

BLACKPINK's Lisa is going for a glittery, colorful freckle look in her individual "Ice Cream" teaser photo!

There are only 2 more days left until BLACKPINK drop their one-of-a-kind collaboration single with pop star Selena Gomez, and the world isn't ready for their delicious new song "Ice Cream"! While you wait for the last individual concept photo of member Rosé as well as the full release of "Ice Cream" on August 28 at 12 AM EST, check out this fun new ice cream flavor collaboration between Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK, and 'Serendipity'!

hannah69016 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

Omg she’s gorgeous they all rocked it can’t wait to see if Selena has a poster teaser

damnoitweird4 pts 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

Lisa is really pretty, she can pull off any concepts!!

