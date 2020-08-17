A.C.E announce comeback details with new album 'HZJM:The Butterfly Phantasy'

Over the past month, boy group A.C.E has been uploading countdowns on their Instagram account, featuring the members training hard, to a comeback post release.

On August 17, A.C.E finally announced the details of their upcoming comeback with album 'HZJM:The Butterfly Phantasy'. The said album will be released on September 2, 6PM KST.

While little further information has been released, we can expect more teasers and content heading our way leading up to the album's final release date.