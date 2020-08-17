70

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 10 hours ago

MONSTA X's Shownu selects the top three idols with the best physiques

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community screen captures of a past episode of 'Video Star', which featured MONSTA X member Shownu.

The episode was a special on celebrities known to have a perfect boy figure and Shownu appeared as a guest. During the episode, the hosts complimented Shownu for his chiseled, statuesque physique and asked him to pick the top three idols that have the best physique in his opinion.

Here are Shownu's top three picks: 

EXO - Sehun

BTS - Jin

Kang Daniel

Even though this episode was from 2017, many netizens agree that Shownu's top three picks are still the idols with the best physiques.

Netizens' commented:

"Shownu has a really good body build."

"Jin's face and his physique is just my type. LOL."

"All the guys that Shownu picked have broad shoulders."

"BTS Jin has an angelic face but his body is so manly."

"Shownu, you're really good looking too."

"The four of them should be on stage together."

"Shownu picked these guys, so no argument there."


zicozelo145 pts 9 hours ago 10
9 hours ago

Baekho, BM, Wonho, Hongseok???

markel90001,248 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

Body physique can be measure in a number of ways and saying who has the best is always up for debate. For me BM impressed me the most. A lot of even the most built idols still lack some weight in my eyes which is good but to me BM has well distributed weight and muscle. Idk I want to look like him the most if I had to pick a body to aspire to.

