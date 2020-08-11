A look back at past 'Music Bank' MCs

While most celebrities are associated with their performances on ‘Music Bank,’ some are also remembered for their roles as an MC. Most recently, viewers bid farewell to Golden Child’s Bomin and Shin Ye Eun and welcomed TXT’s Soobin and Oh My Girl’s Arin as the new ‘Music Bank’ MCs. Here are some of the stars who hosted ‘Music Bank’ in the past five years (excluding special MCs).

Park Seo Joon and SISTAR’s Bora - October 25, 2013 to April 24, 2015





Park Bo Gum and Red Velvet’s Irene - May 1, 2015 to June 24, 2016





CNBLUE’s Minhyuk and LABOUM’s Solbin - July 1, 2016 to November 4, 2016





Lee Seo Won and LABOUM’s Solbin - November 11, 2016 to May 11, 2018







Choi Won Myeong and Lovelyz’ Kei - June 15, 2018 to June 28, 2019





Golden Child’s Bomin and Shin Ye Eun - July 5, 2019 to July 17, 2020





TXT’s Soobin and Oh My Girl’s Arin - July 24, 2020 to present



