U-KISS' Soohyun to host red carpet for '2020 Dream Concert - CONNECT: D'

U-KISS' Soohyun is set to host the red carpet for the '2020 Dream Concert - CONNECT: D'.



Reports revealed Soohyun will be hosting the red carpet event for the '26th Dream Concert' on July 25 and 26. Fans know the U-KISS member has been hosting segments for 'The K-Pop' channel on YouTube as well as Naver's 'V Music', and it looks like he'll be hosting for the upcoming live stream concert as well.



Super Junior's Leeteuk and Kim Yo Han are hosting the main event, and the performer lineup includes - EXO-SC, MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Irene & Seulgi, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, and ASTRO.



'2020 Dream Concert - CONNECT: D' will be streamed live on July 25-26 on 'The K-Pop' channel on YouTube as well as V Live.

