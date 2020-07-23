Actor Lee Tae Hwan reportedly starring in upcoming historical drama 'New Secret Royal Inspector' alongside INFINITE's L

Actor Lee Tae Hwan is reportedly starring in the upcoming historical drama 'New Secret Royal Inspector'.



On July 23, reports stated Lee Tae Hwan is set to play the part of Sung Yi Beom, the half brother of Sung Yi Gyeom. INFINITE's L was previously cast in the role of secret inspector Sung Yi Gyeom, while Kwon Na Ra is in talks to star as the lead female character Hong Da In.



'New Secret Royal Inspector' revolves around a government position unique to the Joseon Dynasty that required an official who monitored corrupt government officials while remaining incognito. It marks Lee Tae Hwan's first historical drama in 5 years following MBC's 'Splendid Politics'.



Stay tuned for updates.