TREASURE's Doyoung charms fans with a refreshing bandana look in group's newest debut MV spoiler

TREASURE's Doyoung is the next member of the group to tease fans with a silent, but deadly MV shoot spoiler!

As fans know, YG Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group TREASURE is gearing up for their long-awaited debut by the end of this month. Each of the TREASURE members have been dropping individual MV shoot set spoilers this week, and today's member Doyoung is rocking a refreshing, youthful bandana look that will melt noona fans's hearts!

Meanwhile, made up of a total of 12-members, TREASURE will mark YG Entertainment's first new rookie group to debut in 4 years.