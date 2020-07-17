6

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TREASURE's Doyoung charms fans with a refreshing bandana look in group's newest debut MV spoiler

AKP STAFF

TREASURE's Doyoung is the next member of the group to tease fans with a silent, but deadly MV shoot spoiler!

As fans know, YG Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group TREASURE is gearing up for their long-awaited debut by the end of this month. Each of the TREASURE members have been dropping individual MV shoot set spoilers this week, and today's member Doyoung is rocking a refreshing, youthful bandana look that will melt noona fans's hearts!

Meanwhile, made up of a total of 12-members, TREASURE will mark YG Entertainment's first new rookie group to debut in 4 years.

  1. TREASURE
2 774 Share 67% Upvoted

0

Winary0 pt 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

TREASURE FIGHTING!

Share

0

kxk5,720 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

I wonder why they only posted one spoiler today huh

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND