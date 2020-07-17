TWICE partner up with SM Entertainment's 'Beyond LIVE' to launch their 1st online concert, 'TWICE: World in A Day'

TWICE will be working with SM Entertainment's 'Beyond LIVE' concert service to host their very own online concert, 'TWICE: World in A Day'!

The girls' 1st ever solo online concert 'TWICE: World in a Day' is set to take place this August 9 via 'V Live', featuring many of 'Beyond LIVE's signature AR graphic effects. Global fans can also look forward to live, interactive communication with each of the TWICE members while tuning into the concert from home.

Earlier this year, SM Entertainment artists including SuperM, WayV, NCT Dream, NCT 127, TVXQ, and Super Junior successfully carried out online concerts through 'Beyond LIVE'. The service will be working closely with many other artists from outside agencies following TWICE, so look out for more announcements soon!

