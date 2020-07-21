The date for Yang Hyun Suk's first trial on his overseas gambling charges set for August

Yang Hyun Suk, the former chief producer of YG Entertainment, was summarily indicted on charges of staging overseas gambling. He will now stand in court on August 14th, which is the day of his first trial.



According to Starnews, the Criminal Affairs department 9 of the Seoul Western District Court summoned four people, including Yang Hyun Suk, to a formal hearing on the 16th, and the trial date has been set on August 14th. They will be coming to court for the trials on the charges of gambling.



Previously, prosecutors filed a summary order against Yang Hyun Suk back in May. A summary indictment is a procedure in which a prosecutor requests the court to issue a summary order based on a written hearing without a separate trial. This indictment applies to any case that can result in fines or a pecuniary punishment. However, it can be handed over to a formal court if a party or court raises an objection to the case.





STAR NEWS



Yang Hyun Suk allegedly left the country and traveled to Las Vegas seven times from July 16th, 2015 to January 28th, 2019, with five acquaintances and has gambled approximately 335,460 USD at a Las Vegas casino.



He was also accused of procuring gambling funds (a violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act) by borrowing dollars from the U.S. in the course of gambling and then paying them back in Korean Won. However, the prosecutor did not indict him on charges of violating the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act and only applied the basic gambling charges.



Meanwhile, Yang Hyun Suk was the former head of YG Entertainment before he resigned from the agency back in June of last year.

