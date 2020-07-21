Momoland's JooE shows off her beauty as she wears a tight dress to accentuate her perfect figure

Momoland's JooE showed off her mature beauty as she poses in a tight orange dress that accentuates her figure.

On July 21st, Momoland's JooE posted a photo on her Instagram as she updates fans of her daily life.

She posted a photo of herself as she poses in front of a wall wearing a bright-orange one-piece dress with a white crop-top inside. She shows off a more mature vibe compared to the bubbly, cute image netizens are familiar with as she stares confidently into the camera.

JooE has been posting photos on her personal Instagram and fans have been loving JooE's new look with her long brown hair. Her long brown hair not only makes JooE look more beautiful, but it also makes JooE have a more mature, feminine vibe. Fans were impressed with JooE's beauty as they commented "She's getting more beautiful as the time passes.", "Was she this pretty before?","She has a completely different vibe than before."





Meanwhile, Momoland dropped a new album 'Starry Night' last month.

