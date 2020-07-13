Entertainer Kim Shin Young says she might retire from the industry?

Kim Shin Young has startled fans with an unexpected announcement.

On July 13 KST, entertainer Kim Shin Young revealed during her MBC radio program that the comedian 'Kim Shin Young' may "retire soon". As her second persona as 'Second Aunt KimDaVi' has been making a huge success, she says that rumors are going around that "Kim Shin Young will retire from the industry."

During the radio program, a listener had sent in the question: "[Second Aunt KimDaVi] is the company's #1 selling point. She has been earning ten times more than Kim Shin Young. Is it true?"

To this question, Kim Shin Young responded, "That's a fact. They say that Kim Shin Young will retire soon, and I think it will be half voluntary and half involuntary. She's so lazy these days!"

When another question asked her, "How many CFs are you considering?", Kim Shin Young answered, "The company thinks that 'Second Aunt KimDaVi' will fall fill from her 'celebrity disease,' so they tell her only the ones that have been confirmed."

To the question whether KimDaVi is "really suffering from the celebrity disease," Kim Shin Young wittily responded, "It's a disease that you get if you are a celebrity so, of course."





Netizens responded with laughter to Kim Shin Young's sensible way of switching from one person to the other. Have you been seeing more of Kim Shin Young or Second Aunt KimDaVi lately?