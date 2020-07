SISTAR member/solo artist Soyu has dropped a stunning set of comeback teaser images, full of attitude!

The singer will be returning with her first new album in approximately a year and 9 months, after the release of her 1st full album 'Re:Fresh' in 2018. Titled 'Gotta Go', Soyu's upcoming single album will be out on July 28 at 6 PM KST.

Can't wait for Soyu's powerful new transformation! In the meantime, check out her sassy teaser images above and below.