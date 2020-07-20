GWSN's Minju to make her romance web drama debut in 'Color Prison'

GWSN's Minju has been cast as one of the female leads of an upcoming romance web drama, 'Color Prison'!





This marks Minju's first ever acting role since her debut. In the web drama, Minju is set to play the role of a bright college student named Ra On - a young lady who sets off on a solo trip to Jeju island and runs into some interesting strangers. Alongside Minju's character Ra On, 'Color Prison' tells the stories of 5 young lead characters as they meet up on the beautiful island of Jeju and discover romance and friendship.

Premiering via global streaming platform 'Quibi' later this year, 'Color Prison' begins filming some time this month.