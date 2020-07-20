Highlight's Doojoon charms fans with his boyfriend visuals in new solo debut concept photos

Highlight's Doojoon has released a new batch of concept photos for his upcoming solo debut mini album, 'Daybreak'!

While his first set of concept photos released over the weekend consisted of a more delicate, summery mood, Doojoon undergoes a rather villainous transformation in today's 'Daybreak' concept photos.

Lights can look forward to the full release of Doojoon's 1st mini album 'Daybreak' this coming July 27 at 6 PM KST. This marks Doojoon's official solo debut approximately 11 years after his debut as a member of Highlight (Beast)!

