Block B's Zico to enlist as a public service worker this month

Block B's Zico will be enlisting for his mandatory military service duties later this month, according to his label KOZ Entertainment.

The star will be enlisting for his 4-week basic military training this coming July 30. Afterward, he plans on carrying out the remainder of his mandatory duties as a public service worker.

Zico marks the fourth member of Block B to enlist for his mandatory service, following Taeil, B-Bomb, and U-Kwon. Meanwhile, Zico recently made a comeback with the release of his new mini album, 'Summer Hate'.