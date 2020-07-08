Trot singer Lee Chan Won reveals his struggles in becoming a singer due to his parents disapproval

Trot singer Lee Chang Won appeared on the July 8 broadcast of TV CHOSUN program 'Bbong Soong Ah School' and revealed that he had appeared on 'Mr. Trot' in secret.

Lee Chang Won appeared with fellow Trot singer Lim Young Woong as they both recalled their experiences on the show 'Mr. Trot'. They both said they couldn't believe that they were appearing on a tv show even though they were filming the teaser for the show.

Lee Chang Won then went on to reveal that his parents had disapproved of him of becoming a singer. This was because his father also dreamed of becoming a singer but did not succeed.

Lee Chang Won said "To be honest, my father went against me becoming a singer. He wanted to become a singer too but failed. So when I appeared on 'Mr. Trot' I didn't tell my parents and took off school. I practically bet my life on it." Lee Chang Won revealed that he later told his parents but this shocked Lim Young Woong and also his fans.





Many Korean parents don't want their children to step into the music industry because of such an uncertain future. This was also the case for Lee Chang Won's parents. However, Lee Chang Won was able to take the gamble and become famous through Mr. Trot.



Meanwhile, Lee Chang Won won third place in TV CHOSUN reality competition show 'Mr. Trot.'