Netizens angered by SBS's 'Backstreet Rookie' for turning an adult webtoon into a 'family' drama

SBS's newest Fri-Sat drama series 'Backstreet Rookie' is currently under scrutiny just after airing its first episode back on June 19.

When netizens first heard that the webtoon 'Convenience Store Saet Byul' would be made into a drama, the news raised confusion due to the fact that the original webtoon is actually an adult webtoon. The story revolves around a young, voluminous female part-timer in her early twenties making moves on her convenience store manager, who is in his thirties.

But prior to the drama's premiere this weekend, SBS assured viewers that the drama version, remade as 'Backstreet Rookie', would be a hilarious, family romantic comedy for all ages to enjoy.

With this in mind, netizens tuned into the first episode of SBS's 'Backstreet Rookie' on Friday evening.



One of the very first scenes of 'Backstreet Rookie' showed the female lead Jung Saet Byul (played by Kim Yoo Jung) during her high school days. Being a minor, Jung Saet Byul approaches a random man passing by the convenience store, the male lead Choi Dae Hyun (played by Ji Chang Wook) and asks him to buy her three packs of cigarettes.

Instead of buying the cigarettes Saet Byul asked for, Dae Hyun says to her, "You should try to quit if you can. Put your youth on something better." After hearing this, Saet Byul suddenly kisses the stranger, commenting, "You're the first person ever to tell me to quit smoking."

Netizens who were baffled by this scene involving a minor asking a strange man to buy her cigarettes, then kissing him without warning, were also shocked by some of the other scenes aired on the June 19 episode of 'Backstreet Rookie':

Scenes where a webtoon artist draws an adult webtoon while making obscene noises, plus sketches of nude women in the background.

A scene where the male lead accidentally barges into a room while illegal solicitation of prostitution is taking place, and he ends up as a suspect when police bust in.

Netizens also expressed their discontentment with the female lead's choice of wardrobe while working part-time as a convenience store cashier, as well as with the camera's low angles in scenes involving the female lead in a skirt.

The camera angle issue comes up again in a scene involving the female lead's younger sister, a minor in high school.

Several netizens asked why established actors like Kim Yoo Jung and Ji Chang Wook chose to star in such a drama in the first place, and left comments like, "This kind of drama should not be aired on a major public station", "The entire storyline is way too fantastical and dirty", "These actors are too good for this drama, I can't believe anyone thought it would be a good idea to turn an adult webtoon into a drama at all", "I want Yoo Jung's dramas to be successful but this just makes me sad", "How is anybody gonna watch this with their family, are you kidding", "Way to romanticize a minor kissing an ahjusshi", "Has SBS gone crazy, I'm not watching this", "Did the actors pick this drama randomly without looking?", and more.

