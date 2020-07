Red Velvet's Joy stunned the Internet with her striking visuals in her latest Instagram updates.





On July 19 around midnight KST, Joy posted several pictures of her showing off her gorgeous look. Within 30 minutes of uploading, she reached 231,578 likes on her first post. Netizens are showering her with compliments in the comments and on a popular online community forum.



Take a look at her pictures below! What do you think?