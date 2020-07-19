Red Velvet reveals that Wendy is focusing on rehabilitation exercises + the group’s plans for second half of 2020

In Red Velvet’s exclusive interview with StarNews published on July 20, the members talked about Wendy’s recovery as well as their plans for the second half of 2020.

In the interview, Seulgi reveals that Wendy has been working hard everyday. “Wendy is working hard on her rehabilitation exercises, she also goes to the practice room frequently to practice singing. She also contacts us a lot.”

Despite having separate activities, Seulgi also said that during Irene & Seulgi’s activities for ‘Monster’, Wendy is always the first to contact them, telling them that she watched it well and cheering them on.

Following that, the group also revealed their plans for the second half of 2020. The leader Irene said, “We are going to continue our activities as Irene & Seulgi, following ‘Monster’ we will be releasing our follow-up song ‘Naughty’.” The leader also assured that the group will definitely come together as a whole afterwards.

Irene also asks for everyone’s anticipation as the group work towards showing a variety of things aside from group activities.

Meanwhile, Irene & Seulgi will be releasing ‘Naughty’ on July 20, 6PM KST.