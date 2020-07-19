182

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Red Velvet reveals that Wendy is focusing on rehabilitation exercises + the group’s plans for second half of 2020

In Red Velvet’s exclusive interview with StarNews published on July 20, the members talked about Wendy’s recovery as well as their plans for the second half of 2020.

In the interview, Seulgi reveals that Wendy has been working hard everyday. “Wendy is working hard on her rehabilitation exercises, she also goes to the practice room frequently to practice singing. She also contacts us a lot.

Despite having separate activities, Seulgi also said that during Irene & Seulgi’s activities for ‘Monster’, Wendy is always the first to contact them, telling them that she watched it well and cheering them on.

Following that, the group also revealed their plans for the second half of 2020. The leader Irene said, “We are going to continue our activities as Irene & Seulgi, following ‘Monster’ we will be releasing our follow-up song ‘Naughty’.” The leader also assured that the group will definitely come together as a whole afterwards.

Irene also asks for everyone’s anticipation as the group work towards showing a variety of things aside from group activities.

Meanwhile, Irene & Seulgi will be releasing ‘Naughty’ on July 20, 6PM KST.

booitsjwu1,401 pts 1 day ago 16
1 day ago

Her injuries must have been even worse than they said. The fact that she's still recovering 7 months later clearly shows they at least partly covered up just how bad it was. There are people who get into serious car crashes that don't take that long to recover. Has there even been a single picture of her since the accident? We need answers.

18

larougenvelvet41 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

Red Velvet will be back as 5

