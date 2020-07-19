Netizens discuss which idol group they would like to be in if the earnings were equal

Netizens discussed which idol group they would like to join.

On July 18 KST, a netizen took to an online community forum and asked the question: "Which group would you join, if every group earned the same amount of income?"

The netizen shared their opinion that they would like to join either Seventeen or Red Velvet because they seem to be "funny and friendly -- every single day would be delightful."

To this question, other netizens shared their opinions with these comments:

"NCT. I wanna try eating one of their aunt's* meals"

"Seventeen!! I'm gonna play mafia with them"

"TWICE or Oh My Girl...they all seem nice"

"Me too, Red Velvet...the family looks peaceful"

"TXT T_T"

"BLACKPINK, ITZY, or IZ*ONE"

"BTS"



"April"

"If I'm in BTOB then I'll probably fall asleep laughing every night"

"I'm gonna enter NCT Dream and fight Renjun"

"BLACKPINK because all their outfits are pretty and they are like queens"

"BLACKPINK if I'm a girl, BTS if I'm a boy"

"WINNER! Not too many members so they all seem close to each other"

"B1A4. My childhood memories."

"EXO. I'm jealous of their lives."

"TXT"

Generally, many comments mentioned Seventeen, Oh My Girl, Red Velvet, and BLACKPINK as ideal groups to be in.

Which group would YOU like to join?

*"Aunt": often referred to any female housekeeper, cook, or helping hand around the house or at the restaurant.