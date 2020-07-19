Red Velvet's Seulgi caught making a rude hand gesture at the camera?

A hilarious moment of Red Velvet's Seulgi was caught on camera.

On July 17 KST, Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi received the #1 trophy for topping the charts with their song "Monster". For the encore stage, the girls were given fluffy monster gloves and adorable headbands to wear while singing.

As Seulgi was wearing her gloves, however, she accidentally found the middle finger of the fake claws raised upwards! Seconds after realizing what she had done, Seulgi put her hands down and put on the gloves back on again.

In the official encore fancam, even the subtitles made a note of her belated realization with multiple exclamation marks. Netizens who discussed this moment all laughed out loud and talked about Seulgi's usual way of getting surprised, "always a few seconds afterwards."

Some netizen comments include:

"LOL people might not have noticed it but the way she reacted so hard made everyone realize it"

"She always gets startled a second too late lol so cute"

"the other fingers were also up but she was still so surprised haha"

"soooo cute!"