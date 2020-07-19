B1A4’s Sandeul to release OST for webtoon “She’s My Type”



B1A4’s Sandeul is the first singer to collaborate with popular webtoon ‘She’s My Type’, to release an OST that would unveil on July 20.

The song ‘Slightly Tipsy’ was first released earlier in 2015 by Indie singer Lee Min Hyuk. Unlike the previous arrangement, Sandeul’s version for ‘She’s My Type’ is a piano arrangement version that is said to sound more lovely.

'Slightly Tipsy' will be released on various music platforms on July 20, 6PM KST.

Meanwhile, short snippets of the song has been released as teasers, check them out below!