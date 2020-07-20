Mnet begins recruiting new rap talent for 'Show Me The Money 9'

21

The 'Show Me The Money' audition series is coming back!


The series' network Mnet has begun auditioning new rappers for its ninth season, with the application period running for roughly a month from July 20 through August 21. Recruitment is open for anyone who enjoys rapping regardless of their past experiences and can apply by either sending their work to an official e-mail address, uploading it to the show's official website, or sharing it through Instagram.

Meanwhile, 'Show Me The Money 9' intends to begin airing sometime in the second half of 2020. 


Check out the recruitment poster below!



AFROOOO118 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

In a random twist of fate, BI will return to the show. XD





Winston3,806 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

wow its season 9 already, this show is really long running for an audition program, compared to others like SuperStar K or even KPOP Star which ended in Season 6.



