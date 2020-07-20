SHINee’s Onew discharge from the military + posts voice and written message for fans

On July 20, SHINee’s leader Onew has completed is mandatory military service. Following his discharge, he reached out to his fans through a voice message and a written note posted on SHINee’s official website.

In the voice message, Onew greets his fans and thanks them for all the support and love throughout his time in the military:

“Hello, I am Onew. I have completed my mandatory service as of July 20, 2020. Salute. I wanted to meet you all and greet all of you personally, however I have to do it through this medium. I was able to get through my military service well thanks to SHINee World’s support. As much as how much love and how long everyone has waited for me, I will work hard to show everyone an even better side of me starting from now on. Please wait for me a little, a little more. It has been SHINee’s Onew.”

His written message goes:

“To SHINee World!

Have you been doing well~? I am SHINee’s leader Onew.

Thank you for those who have been waiting for a long time even during my blank-military period (wordplay on blank period and military)!

I will! Meet you guys even more often in the future ^^ Lets sing together happily for a long time!!

Thank you!”

Meanwhile, SHINee’s official homepage has also been transformed into a minimalistic countdown page as we count the days to the discharge of other members from their military service.