News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 days ago

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from Lee Hi, Jeon So Mi, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, BOYHOOD (South Club's Nam Dong Hyun) made his debut with "Retro Love." Kang So Ri made her return with "Love Thief," MUSTB returned with "Realize," Sook Haeng returned with "Because Woman," Ahn Sung Hoon made his comeback with "Princess," Lee Hi came back with "HOLO," and Jeon So Mi returned with "What You Waiting For." 

As for the winner, the nominees were Zico's "Summer Hate" featuring RainMAMAMOO Hwa Sa's "Maria," and GFRIEND's "Apple." In the end, Hwa Sa won with "Maria."

Other performers were Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi, VERIVERY3YEE'LAST, GFRIEND, 1THE9, Weeekly, XRO, Jung Se Woon, and TOO.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: Lee Hi

==

COMEBACK: Jeon So Mi

==

Weeekly

==
VERIVERY

==
GFRIEND

==

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi

2

jokbal_is_yum3,409 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Wonderful news. Hope she'll also be able to get an award for LMM too.
<3<3<3<3

Share

1

l2uby101 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I really love Hwa Sa’s Maria. The chorus is so catchy, the dance is hypnotic, the style is incredible in the MV. I bought it on iTunes immediately.

Share

