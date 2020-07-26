MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from Lee Hi, Jeon So Mi, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, BOYHOOD (South Club's Nam Dong Hyun) made his debut with "Retro Love." Kang So Ri made her return with "Love Thief," MUSTB returned with "Realize," Sook Haeng returned with "Because Woman," Ahn Sung Hoon made his comeback with "Princess," Lee Hi came back with "HOLO," and Jeon So Mi returned with "What You Waiting For."



As for the winner, the nominees were Zico's "Summer Hate" featuring Rain, MAMAMOO Hwa Sa's "Maria," and GFRIEND's "Apple." In the end, Hwa Sa won with "Maria."



Other performers were Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi, VERIVERY, 3YE, E'LAST, GFRIEND, 1THE9, Weeekly, XRO, Jung Se Woon, and TOO.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





COMEBACK: Lee Hi

COMEBACK: Jeon So Mi

Weeekly

VERIVERY

GFRIEND

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi