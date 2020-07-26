The Boyz' Hyunjae injures back during rehearsal; to be seated during 'Dream Concert' performance

Cre.ker Entertainment has announced that The Boyz member Hyunjae will be sitting during today's 'Dream Concert' performance.





On July 26 KST, the agency took to The Boyz's official social media accounts to announce that Hyunjae had injured his back while rehearsing, and while he is in good enough condition that his daily routine should not be affected, it has been medically advised that he should be seated during the group's 'Dream Concert' performance scheduled for later that day.



The agency ended their statement apologizing for the worry they have caused the group's fans by the sudden news, and they ensured that they will try their best to help Hyunjae recover as quickly as they can.