Lee Hi releases a black and white teaser photo giving off a completely different vibe for "HOLO"

Singer Lee Hi has released yet another teaser image for "HOLO" on her Instagram with the caption 'D-6'.



Lee Hi has been consistently posting teaser images with the captions of counting down to her comeback date. In her previous teaser photos, she showed off her girly, lovely charms but this time she has released a black and white photo which gives off a completely different vibe.

Lee Hi is showing different aspects of her charms as she posts these teaser photos as each gives a completely different mood.

Lee Hi's comeback is scheduled for July 23rd. Stayed tuned for more updates.