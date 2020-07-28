Labelmates Hani & Lim Na Young show off their goddess visuals in a stylish photoshoot

New labelmates EXID's Hani and former PRISTIN member Lim Na Young surprised fans with a stylish, retro photoshoot together!

Throughout the photoshoot, Hani and Lim Na Young demonstrated their close sunbae-hoobae chemistry while pulling off gorgeous and trendy fashion styles.

Both Hani and Lim Na Young signed on with their new label Sublime Artist Agency earlier this year, each officially kicking off their acting promotions after debuting as K-Pop idols. Meanwhile, Hani is expected to greet viewers on the small-screen soon as the female lead of a short-form drama, 'White Raven' on MBC. Lim Na Young is also expected to star in tvN's new Wed-Thur drama series, 'Flower of Evil'.