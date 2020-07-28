33

Posted by hannahleex AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Highest-earning K-Pop idol Youtubers

In addition to their careers as idols, some have taken on additional roles as Youtubers. Youtube has allowed idols to better connect with their fans in more unique and engaging ways. Check out some of the highest-earning idol Youtubers below.

10. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon opened her channel “TaengooTV” in January 2013. Since then, she has amassed over 1.23 million subscribers and 38 million views. It is estimated that she earns $2,000/month or $23,700/year.

9. EXO’s Baekhyun

In May 2019, EXO’s Baekhyun introduced his YouTube channel to fans. Within a little over a year, he has garnered over 2.90 million subscribers and 34 million views. His estimated earning is $3,500/month or $41,800/year.

8. HyunA

HyunA opened her channel in September 2019. Even though it has not even been a year, HyunA has over 1.68 million subscribers and 38 million views. It is estimated that she earns approximately $6,500/month or $78,400/year.

7. Apink’s Bomi

Apink’s Bomi opened her channel "Bbom Bbom Bbom" in April 2019. Since then, she has amassed over 815,000 subscribers and 50 million views. It is estimated that she earns approximately $7,300/month or $87,800/year.

6. Akdong Musician’s Suhyun

Akdong Musician’s Suhyun opened her channel, originally called “MochiPeach,” in May 2017. Her channel has garnered over 1.45 million subscribers and 60 million views. Her estimated earning is $12,300/month or $147,000/year.

5. EXO’s Chen

In March 2019, EXO’s Chen opened his personal Youtube channel. Since he created his channel, he has amassed over 1.73 million subscribers and 23 million views. It is estimated that he earns approximately $12,900/month or $154,000/year.

4. DAY6’s Jae

Since January 2016, DAY6’s Jae has been interacting with fans through his Youtube channel. Formerly called “JAESIX,” the channel is now called “eaJ.” Jae already has over 889,000 subscribers and 21 million views. His estimated earning is $13,200/month or $157,900/year.

3. MAMAMOO’s Solar

MAMAMOO’s Solar created her channel “SoLarSiDo” in January 2019. She has already gotten over 2.26 million subscribers and 112 million views. It is estimated that she earns $20,600/month or $247,300/year.

2. IU

IU opened her Youtube channel in February 2017. Since then, she has amassed over 3.91 million subscribers and 164 million views. Her estimated earning is $49,000 USD/month or $588,600/year.

1. BLACKPINK’s Lisa

BLACKPINK’s Lisa surprised fans with her personal Youtube channel “Lilifilm Official” in October 2018. She has already garnered over 3.68 million subscribers and 110 million views. Her estimated earning is $84,000/month or almost $1 million/year.

hiroonakamura1,152 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

these numbers are all wrong. None of these idols edit their video material themselves. They pay big money to external companies to do it for them, and thus their incomes are a lot lower than you'd expect.

Solar mentioned on a show that her label takes a big chunk of the gross because they are the ones that help her film, set up and edit the episodes. She mentioned that she makes money but it's not even close to what people thinks she makes.

hreyA_onEViP1,858 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I love how idols are creating accounts on various platform to entertain fans and also it’s better that they make money from such platforms. I don’t think so with all the shares of profits from their group will make up easily.

