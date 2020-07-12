Kim Chung Ha thanks DIA's Ki Hee Hyun for her loyal friendship after running into her backstage at 'Inkigayo'

The friendship between idols Kim Chung Ha and DIA's Ki Hee Hyun is still going strong!

On July 12 KST, Kim Chung Ha took to her official Twitter account to share selfies taken by the two backstage at that day's broadcast of SBS music program 'Inkigayo,' where both were scheduled to perform their current singles. In the images, the two are dressed in their stage outfits, looking lovely as they strike a variety of sweet and funny poses for the camera.

"Thanks for always being by my side," Kim Chung Ha tweeted, adding a red heart emoji.



The two first became friends when they appeared as trainees on the first season of Mnet's 'Produce 101,' which aired back in 2016.

Meanwhile, DIA is currently promoting the single "Hug U," while Kim Chung Ha is promoting "Play."

Check out the tweet below!