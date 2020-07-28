5

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kim Jae Hwan, Jung Se Woon, Kim Woo Seok, & Lee Jin Hyuk attend 'Boys Mental Camp' with Defconn in teaser posters

AKP STAFF

Upcoming original web variety series 'Boys Mental Camp' has released a set of teaser posters for its premiere next week, featuring Kim Jae Hwan, Jung Se Woon, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hyuk!

The upcoming web variety series aims to examine the mental health of K-Pop idols who are always busy with their overwhelming schedules, by inviting them to a natural, healing outdoor camp hosted by Defconn

You can look forward to Kim Jae Hwan, Jung Se Woon, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hyuk's transformation as a crew of happy boy scouts in 'Boys Mental Camp', premiering this August 7 at 11 AM KST via the online streaming service 'Wavve'!

  1. Defconn
0 515 Share 56% Upvoted
Bomi, Suhyun, Lisa, Jae, Baekhyun, Chen, Taeyeon, IU, Solar, HyunA
Highest-earning K-Pop idol Youtubers
3 hours ago   22   17,522
ITZY
ITZY to guest on JTBC's 'Hidden Singer 6'
34 minutes ago   1   443
Bomi, Suhyun, Lisa, Jae, Baekhyun, Chen, Taeyeon, IU, Solar, HyunA
Highest-earning K-Pop idol Youtubers
3 hours ago   22   17,522

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND