Kim Jae Hwan, Jung Se Woon, Kim Woo Seok, & Lee Jin Hyuk attend 'Boys Mental Camp' with Defconn in teaser posters

Upcoming original web variety series 'Boys Mental Camp' has released a set of teaser posters for its premiere next week, featuring Kim Jae Hwan, Jung Se Woon, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hyuk!

The upcoming web variety series aims to examine the mental health of K-Pop idols who are always busy with their overwhelming schedules, by inviting them to a natural, healing outdoor camp hosted by Defconn.



You can look forward to Kim Jae Hwan, Jung Se Woon, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hyuk's transformation as a crew of happy boy scouts in 'Boys Mental Camp', premiering this August 7 at 11 AM KST via the online streaming service 'Wavve'!

