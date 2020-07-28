TREASURE stand together in charismatic group poster for 'The First Step' debut

YG Entertainment's first new rookie boy group to debut in 5 years, TREASURE have officially dropped a charismatic group teaser poster for their 1st single album, 'The First Step: Chapter One'!

Earlier this month, TREASURE excited fans by spoiling some behind footage from their debut MV set, hinting at their visual upgrades including hair transformation, trendy fashion styles, etc.

TREASURE's long-awaited debut is slated for this August 7 at 6 PM KST! Stay tuned for even more of the boys' teasers, coming soon.