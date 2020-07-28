ATEEZ thank sunbae idol Block B's P.O. for his support + name their comeback goals with 'Zero: Fever Part.1'

In light of the upcoming release of their 4th mini album 'Zero: Fever Part.1', rookie boy group ATEEZ took part in a comeback interview to discuss their concept, goals, fans, and more!

First up, ATEEZ introduced their comeback mini album 'Zero: Fever Part.1' as, "This album tells the story of a time before our 'Treasure' series, before we set out on our journey to discover our own treasures. We attempted to depict the image of teens full of youth, passion, and fervor. We would love to hear people say, 'ATEEZ can pull off a concept like this?'."

Next, the ATEEZ members recalled carrying out their unique title song voting promotions, asking not only fans but also entertainment industry sunbaes like Kim Jong Kook, Kim Young Chul, Jung Seung Hwan, Lee Soo Geun, and more to cast votes to choose the group's new title track! Hongjoong stated, "When we visited the filming set of 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market', Block B's P.O. sunbaenim helped us by asking his cast members to participate because his label hoobaes were coming, and he led the process comfortably for us so we were very thankful."

ATEEZ then discussed some of their goals in light of their comeback promotions. Wooyoung said, "I think that nothing would be more important for all 8 members to carry out our comeback promotions safely without any injuries, and furthermore, we would like for our ATINY to be happy while watching us promote." Jongho added on, "I want our team name ATEEZ to be more known and recognized with the general public, and I would also like for us to win 1st place on music programs if possible."

ATEEZ's comeback with their 4th mini album 'Zero: Fever Part.1' happens in less than 24 hours, on July 29 at 6 PM KST!