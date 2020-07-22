ATEEZ's Yunho & Yeosang go back to school in next 'Inception' version comeback teasers

16

It looks like the ATEEZ boys have gone back to their school days in the "Inception" version teasers of their ongoing 'Zero: Fever Part.1' comeback concept series!

Today's individual teaser members Yunho and Yeosang give off slightly different vibes in their "Inception" version cuts, as Yunho sports a neat, classic school uniform along with a serene expression. On the other hand, Yeosang puts a more youthful flare to his suit-style uniform by decorating his tie with the words "Thanxx". 

ATEEZ's comeback with their 4th mini album 'Zero: Fever Part.1' is slated for next week, on July 29 at 6 PM KST!

