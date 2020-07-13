17

Posted by danisurst 18 hours ago

IMFACT's Jeup to become group's first member to enlist in military later this month

IMFACT's Jeup will begin his mandatory military service later this month.

On July 13 KST, IMFACT's agency Star Empire Entertainment announced that the group's main vocalist would be enlisting in the military on July 27. However, they have not revealed where Jeup will be heading for his enlistment, nor where his boot camp is located.

Meanwhile, as Jeup is the oldest member of the group, he will be the very first IMFACT member to turn in for his enlistment.

Stay tuned for more news about IMFACT's future activities.

isavebears-266 pts
wow he is really cute

good luck in the army king

