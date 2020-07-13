AleXa previews dynamic dance performance in 'Villain' MV teaser clip

11

AleXa's pre-release single "Villain" is getting closer and closer!

On July 13 KST, the JB Label solo artist unveiled a short music video teaser for "Villain" through her official YouTube channel. In the clip, she wears the different futuristic streetwear outfits fans were previously introduced to through her concept photos for the release. As an anthem-like hip-hop instrumental plays, AleXa is seen joined by back-up dancers, showcasing parts of the song's choreography.

Meanwhile, "Villain" drops on July 16. Stay tuned for further updates!

Check out the music video teaser above!

