(G)I-DLE's Yuqi puts on a cute cowboy hat for 'DUMDi DUMDi' teaser image

(G)I-DLE has dropped the comeback teaser image for Yuqi.

On July 27 at midnight KST, the Cube Entertainment girl group unveiled the individual teaser image for Yuqi, in which she perfects a cute western cowboy look! As seen previously, the concept for (G)I-DLE's comeback this time around seems to be all about the sizzling heat in the desert with nomadic vibes.

In the image, Yuqi looks directly into the camera, looking confident in her conceptual outfit.

Are you excited for more 'DUMDi DUMDi' teasers? Stay tuned for more until the release of the single on August 3 KST!

