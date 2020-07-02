Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for June 21 to June 27

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from June 21 to June 27 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 44,500,736 Points

2. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 30,916,322 Points

3. IU - "Into the I-LAND" - 29,850,517 Points

4. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 28,162,395 Points

5. Jeon Mi Do - "I Knew I Love" - 24,551,763 Points

6. TWICE - "MORE & MORE" - 22,191,235 Points

7. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 21,473,367 Points

8. Seventeen - "Left & Right" - 18,470,924 Points

9. Sik-K, pH-1, Jay Park, HAON - "GANG Official Remix" - 16,744,939 Points

10. Oh My Girl - "Dolphin" - 16,475,109 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Seventeen - 'Heng:garæ'

2. IZ*ONE - 'Oneiric Diary (幻想日記)'

3. Baekhyun - 'Delight'

4. Baekhyun - 'Delight (Kit Ver.)'



5. Seventeen - 'Heng:garæ (Kit Ver.)



6. Golden Child - 'Take A Leap'



7. Stray Kids - 'GO生'



8. Super Junior K.R.Y - 'When We Were Young'



9. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Tear'



10. MONSTA X - 'FANTASIA X'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

2. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

3. Hwang In Wook - "I Think I'm Drunk"



4. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

5. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

6. Jin Minho - "Half"

7. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

8. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

9. MC The Max - "Bloom"

10. An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"





Source: Gaon

