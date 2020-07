Kim Chung Ha's second MV teaser for "PLAY" has been released!



Kim Chung Ha appears standing in the middle of a Bullring. She is dancing and waving a red cape while a red Lamborghini drives in a circle around her. Her sultry glare pierces into the screen as the clip sequences to the next scene where Kim Chung Ha appears in foggy water.



So look forward to Kim Chung Ha's second pre-release single "PLAY" coming on July 6 at 6 PM KST!