Cast members get emotional as they goodbye on the last episode of Mnet's GOOD GIRL

The reality show that received much love from netizens and fans has come to an end.

Mnet's 'Good Girl: Who Robbed The Broadcast Station?', which first aired on May 14th, aired its last episode on July 2. With eight episodes in total, Korea's best hip hop and R&B artists came together as a team to compete against a broadcast station. After two months of broadcasting, the show has sadly come to an end.

In the last episode, the girls of the cast were showing tears as they said their goodbyes to the members and hug each other.

The artists formed unit teams to perform and compete against Mnet to "rob" the broadcast station. Since the announcement of its release, this reality show received much anticipation and interest because the cast consisted of underground artists, idol group members, and various renowned artists.



In each episode, Mnet challenged the 'Good Girl' team to new missions involving guest opponents. Here are some of the memorable performances of the cast:

Episode 1 - Jang Yeeun "Black Dress"

Episode 2 - Ailee "Headlock"

Episode 3 - Sleeq x Hyoyeon "Blinding Lights"

Episode 4 - Sleeq x Yunhway x Jamie "Colors"

Cheetah x Hyohyeon "TURL"

Lee Youngji - "I'm Lee Youngji"



Episode 5 - Yunhway "One More Night"

Sleeq x Ailee "Don't Cry For Me"

Episode 6 - Jang Yeeun "Barbie"

Jang Yeeun x Jeon Jiwoo x Jamie x Hyoyeon x Cheeta "Witch"

Episode 7 - Ailee x Jeon Jiwoo x Hyoyeon "GG"



Yunhway x Lee Youngji "That's My Girl"

Episode 8 consists of special performances of the cast. You can watch these performances on Mnet's YouTube channel along with the cast's final goodbyes to one another.



The girls have been bringing their best to each performance throughout the two months. Many fans are sad to see them go as they comment:

"I'm crying hard...Season 2 please."

"I'm crying thinking I can't see the Good Girls next week."

"I was smiling until the video ends. In the end, I feel my tears."

"This is the best thing that happened in my quarantine. I want to thank all these beautiful, talented, authentic girls from the bottom of my heart."

"I'm gonna miss seeing these girls together"

"Hoping MNET Will Do GG Season 2 With The Same Crew!"



