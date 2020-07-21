Actors Kim Woo Bin, Song Joong Ki & Yang Kyung Won's labels warn fans about impostors on social media

View this post on Instagram

🚨공지🚨 - 안녕하세요. 에이엠엔터테인먼트 입니다. 최근 김우빈 배우의 사칭 SNS 계정이 다수 발견되어, 팬 여러분들이 혼란을 겪는 상황이 발생하여 공지 드립니다. 현재 우빈 배우는 개인 SNS (인스타그램, 페이스북, 트위터, 등)를 운영하고 있지 않습니다. 우빈 배우의 소식을 확인할 수 있는 SNS는, 에이엠엔터테인먼트가 운영하고 있는 공식 인스타그램 (@ament_official) 외엔 없음을 말씀 드립니다. 김우빈 배우의 이름으로 된 SNS는 일체 운영하지 않으니, 팬 여러분들께서는 이 점 꼭 인지하셔서 사칭 계정에 피해를 입지 않도록 주의 부탁드립니다. 감사합니다. - Hello, this is AM Entertainment. Recently, a number of false SNS accounts have been found, causing confusion among our fans. Currently our actor Kim Woobin does not have a personal SNS (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.). We want to inform our fans that only AM Entertainment’s official instagram (@ament_official) delivers news of Woobin. Once again, no other accounts exist, so please be careul of these fake accounts. Thank you.