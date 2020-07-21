Actors Kim Woo Bin, Song Joong Ki & Yang Kyung Won's labels warn fans about impostors on social media

Actors Kim Woo Bin, Song Joong Ki, and Yang Kyung Won's labels warned fans about impostors on social media.
On July 21, Kim Woo Bin's label AM Entertainment posted a notice for fans, stating, "Our actor Kim Woo Bin currently does not have a personal social media account... Once again, no other accounts exist, so please be careful of these fake accounts."
Song Joong Ki and Yang Kyung Won's agency HiSTORY D&C also confirmed, "Our actors Song Joong Ki and Yang Kyung Won do not have their own social media accounts."
In other news, Kim Woo Bin is starring in the upcoming film 'Alien', and Song Joong Ki is starring in the upcoming movie 'Space Sweepers'.
Take a look at the announcements from the labels below.
Actors Kim Woo Bin, Song Joong Ki, and Yang Kyung Won's labels warned fans about impostors on social media.
