Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Fans say that this NCT manager is good looking enough to be an actor

AKP STAFF

NCT's manager already has fans who have fallen for his good looks.

On July 9th, a netizen posted on an online community that she came across photos of NCT's manager and was shocked that he was only a manager. 

According to the post, the NCT manager had many fans who admired his good looks and even had a fan cafe open recently. Here are some of the photos of the manager taken by fans.

Netizens commented:

"Omg, he's good looking."

"NCT members are good looking and even their manager is good looking."

"He's good enough to become an actor."

"Can't believe he's just a manager."

"Wtheck, he's crazy good looking."

"He looks like those good looking Hong Kong actors."

"He looks like Yoo Tae Ho, they both look fitting to be Chinese actors."

"The manager looks like a member of NCT."

tvxqdom3,475 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

"He's good enough to become an actor." this comment is a perfect example of the korean mindset

Share

0

loneranger195 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

wow. Even had a fan cafe open?

Share

