Fans say that this NCT manager is good looking enough to be an actor

NCT's manager already has fans who have fallen for his good looks.
On July 9th, a netizen posted on an online community that she came across photos of NCT's manager and was shocked that he was only a manager.
According to the post, the NCT manager had many fans who admired his good looks and even had a fan cafe open recently. Here are some of the photos of the manager taken by fans.
Netizens commented:
"Omg, he's good looking."
"NCT members are good looking and even their manager is good looking."
"He's good enough to become an actor."
"Can't believe he's just a manager."
"Wtheck, he's crazy good looking."
"He looks like those good looking Hong Kong actors."
"He looks like Yoo Tae Ho, they both look fitting to be Chinese actors."
"The manager looks like a member of NCT."
Log in to comment