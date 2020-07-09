Fans say that this NCT manager is good looking enough to be an actor

NCT's manager already has fans who have fallen for his good looks.

On July 9th, a netizen posted on an online community that she came across photos of NCT's manager and was shocked that he was only a manager.

According to the post, the NCT manager had many fans who admired his good looks and even had a fan cafe open recently. Here are some of the photos of the manager taken by fans.

Netizens commented:

"Omg, he's good looking."

"NCT members are good looking and even their manager is good looking."



"He's good enough to become an actor."

"Can't believe he's just a manager."

"Wtheck, he's crazy good looking."

"He looks like those good looking Hong Kong actors."

"He looks like Yoo Tae Ho, they both look fitting to be Chinese actors."

"The manager looks like a member of NCT."



