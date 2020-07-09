BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7' is the top selling album in the US halfway into 2020

BTS proves their worldwide fame once again. Their 7th album 'Map of the Soul:7' is the top-selling album in the US halfway through 2020 according to Billboard charts.

According to the mid-year report by the business article of Billboard, "BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7 is the top-selling album at the midpoint of 2020, with 552,000 copies sold (see chart, below) across all formats (physical CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc., along with digital album downloads). The Korean pop group’s latest album (and fourth No. 1 on the weekly Billboard 200 chart) was the only title to surpass a half-million in sales in the first half of the year... BTS is also the top-selling artist, in terms of overall album sales across all titles and formats (physical CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc., along with digital album downloads), with 757,000 copies sold of the group’s entire catalog in the first half of 2020. BTS also leads all acts in terms of just physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.), as the group sold 720,000 albums (of its total 757,000) on physical formats."

'Map of the Soul: 7' is composed of four collectible album packages, which is encouraging more sales.